Police respond to another incident involving Upper Darby students day after large fight

Police swarmed the parking lot of a Starbucks on State Road, near Lansdowne Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

There were dozens of students in the area after Upper Darby High School was let out for the day, and one was taken away in handcuffs.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One day after a large fight ended with an Upper Darby High School student slashed with a knife, another scuffle broke out nearby on Thursday.

Police swarmed the parking lot of a Starbucks on State Road, near Lansdowne Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

There were dozens of students in the area after Upper Darby High School was let out for the day, and one was taken away in handcuffs.

Police would not comment on any charges.

SEE ALSO: Upper Darby, Pa. student stabbed in face after large fight

The incident happened one day after a student was injured across the street during a large fight. The victim was slashed in the face and is said to be in stable condition.

In response to that issue, police stepped up their presence. Action News counted at least eight police cars and a surveillance tower set up in the parking lot of the Bond Shopping Center. Despite that, there was still an issue.

"That's how they behave," said Orah Stanish, who works at the shopping center. "They come through and we have to kick them out of the shop because they start fighting each other."

She said students from Upper Darby High School like to come to the shopping center after school. Its gotten so bad, she put her two-week notice in on Thursday morning.

"I wouldn't want to come to the shopping center with my child and I work here," she said.

The Upper Darby Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGary put out a statement on Wednesday night saying, "We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement in accordance with our Memo of Understanding (MOU), and any students who were directly involved will be disciplined in accordance with our safe code of conduct."

The school is also offering counseling services.

Police say they have developed a suspect in the incident involving a knife.