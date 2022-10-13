Upper Darby, Pa. student stabbed in face after large fight

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania say a fight between a large number of students Wednesday afternoon ended in a stabbing.

It happened at South State Road and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say a student was stabbed in the face during the altercation.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

"We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement in accordance with our Memo of Understanding (MOU), and any students who were directly involved will be disciplined in accordance with our code of conduct," said Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGarry in a statement.

Upper Darby High School says it will offer counseling services Thursday.