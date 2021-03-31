Traffic

Driver crashes in Upper Darby, vehicle rolls over onto funeral home front lawn

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A rollover crash in Delaware County ended in the front lawn of a funeral home.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of South State Road in Upper Darby.

Police said the driver lost control and rolled over landing on the property of Vraim Funeral Home.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued.

First responders pulled the driver from the wreckage.

The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The driver's condition has not been released.

Police are looking into what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
