face mask

Upper Darby School District to recommend - not require - masking of students and staff

Officials say the decision was made based on trends in data and guidance from medical professionals.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Masks to be recommended, not required at Delco school district

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school district in Delaware County is about to lift its mask requirement for students and staff now that the daily new COVID cases continue to plunge.

Masks will be recommended not required for the Upper Darby School District beginning on March 7.

Officials say the decision was made based on trends in data and guidance from medical professionals.

"Thankfully, the data are trending in a positive direction, and transmission rates within our schools have also rapidly declined since December and January," Superintendent of Schools, Daniel P. McGarry, said in a message Sunday evening.

McGarry says more information will be provided for families during an Education and Pupil Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The Board of Directors also approved a new principal for Upper Darby High School.

Dr. Matthew Alloway, a class of 1996 graduate, will take on his new role in July.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationupper darby townshipface maskschoolscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
Del. mother suing governor over school mask mandate
Battle over masks causes school board meeting to go virtual
Model estimates 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
TOP STORIES
911 call for person screaming leads police to find human remains
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
27 shots fired in possible road rage shooting; woman injured
Adam Sandler's new film is full of Philly references
1 dead after Montco fire, another resident jumps from home
Show More
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Arrest made in killing of man leaving his mother's NE Philly home
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Kindness earns 11-year-old Kid of the Year honors
More TOP STORIES News