Upper Darby School District to recommend - not require - masking of students and staff

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school district in Delaware County is about to lift its mask requirement for students and staff now that the daily new COVID cases continue to plunge.Masks will be recommended not required for the Upper Darby School District beginning on March 7.Officials say the decision was made based on trends in data and guidance from medical professionals."Thankfully, the data are trending in a positive direction, and transmission rates within our schools have also rapidly declined since December and January," Superintendent of Schools, Daniel P. McGarry, said in a message Sunday evening.McGarry says more information will be provided for families during an Education and Pupil Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.The Board of Directors also approved a new principal for Upper Darby High School.Dr. Matthew Alloway, a class of 1996 graduate, will take on his new role in July.