2 teens charged for allegedly carjacking vehicle at King of Prussia Walmart with woman inside

The two female suspects approached the vehicle and forced their way inside, police say.

Sunday, January 8, 2023 1:00AM
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township, police said.

The carjacking happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on the 200 block of North Gulph Road in King of Prussia, less than a mile from the mall.

Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart.

The two female suspects approached the vehicle and forced their way inside, police say.

According to police, the suspects, ages 13 and 14, were arrested Friday.

Both were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other related offenses and are currently being detained at the Montgomery County Youth Center, police said.

