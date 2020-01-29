Careers

UPS to expand operations in Pennsylvania, hire 1,700 workers

A United Parcel Service transport truck displays its logo on the side of a trailer. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Package deliver company United Parcel Service has committed to spending $1.4 billion to expand its operations in Pennsylvania and hire more than 1,700 new, full-time employees, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Wednesday.

Wolf's administration said it offered UPS $2.7 million in tax credits and more than $6 million in taxpayer-funded grants as part of the projects.

The company will expand its operations in Philadelphia and Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties, spending the money on building renovations, equipment and infrastructure improvements at each of the locations, UPS said in a joint statement with Wolf's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerspennsylvaniagov. tom wolfupsjobs
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News