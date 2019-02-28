The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced federal charges in a 2018 shooting case on Thursday, while also taking the Philadelphia's district attorney to task for his office's handling of the case.William McSwain announced a federal indictment against Jovaun Patterson for the May shooting.Patterson is accused of shooting Mike Poeng with an assault rifle outside Poeng's store in the 5400 block of Delancy Street in West Philadelphia.Poeng was hit in the leg. He was in cardiac arrest when he arrived at the hospital and was in a coma for several weeks, McSwain said. Poeng still uses a wheelchair.Under a plea deal with District Attorney Larry Krasner's office, Patterson was sentenced to 3-and-a-half to 10 years in prison. McSwain called it a 'sweetheart deal.'He implied Krasner's policies are at least partially responsible for the rise in Philadelphia's homicide rate in 2018."You cannot ignore the correlation," the U.S. attorney said.McSwain claimed criminals in Philadelphia have been emboldened by Krasner's policies."Potential criminals on the streets of Philadelphia are not stupid," said McSwain.McSwain is a Republican appointed by President Trump. Krasner is a Democrat.Krasner has called a 3:30 p.m. news conference, presumably in response to McSwain's allegations. You can watch it live on 6abc.com.