US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off the coast of Alaska

The four Russian bombers and two fighter jets were intercepted off the coast of Alaska. NORAD says the planes never crossed over into US airspace.

US F-22 stealth jets intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the coast of Alaska on Monday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The four Russian bombers and two Russian SU-35 fighter jets flew into the Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends nearly 200 miles off the Alaskan coast.



NORAD says once the US fighter jets intercepted the Russian planes they provided surveillance.

It says the Russian bombers and jets remained in international airspace the entire time.
