Schuylkill River Trail, Bartram's Garden win top spots in USA Today's travel awards

"More than 75 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail exist across five counties of historically rich Southeastern Pennsylvania. The multi-use trail runs alongside the revolutionary Schuylkill River. A notable section of the trail is a 30-mile stretch from Philadelphia to Parker Ford, passing through Valley Forge National Historical Park along the way. A highlight is the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, where pedestrians and cyclists can walk or ride over the Schuylkill River while taking in skyline views from one of four scenic overlooks."

"One of Philadelphia's best kept secrets, Bartram's Garden, offers a kayaking launch point with art installations along the Lower Schuylkill River. While put on hold for the time being, the garden typically offers free boating on Saturdays, giving members of the community a chance to get out on the water even if they don't have their own kayak."