Struggling to pay your energy bill? Here are some tips to save money

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New data shows just how much local households are struggling to pay their energy bills.

And with costs expected to increase this winter, it's more important than ever to maximize the efficiency of your heating and air quality systems.

The Action News data journalism team has crunched the numbers and revealed some worrisome information.

Nearly a quarter of households in our area were unable to pay an energy bill or unable to pay the full amount sometime in the last year. And that forced one in five households to keep their homes at a temperature that felt unsafe or unhealthy. At the same time, over a quarter reduced spending or sacrificed spending on basic necessities like food or medicine in order to pay for electricity.

The good news is there is money to help those who are struggling.

Consumer Reports has some DIY tips to pinch every penny.

Experts say don't pay someone to do one very simple maintenance item. Install clean filters on your HVAC system yourself.

"A dirty filter can release those particles into the air, and can eventually damage your HVAC system," said Dan Wroclawski of Consumer Reports.

Locate filters near the units and air returns in the ceiling. The size is printed right on the side, so you can buy the right one and pop it back in place.

Your heating system can remove moisture from your home's air, causing itchy eyes and dry skin.

"A good humidifier goes a long way to keeping you comfortable. But you need to empty the tank daily and clean it regularly to prevent bacteria from developing," said Wroclawski.

Generally, CR says to drain, rinse and towel-dry the tank daily.

Every week, deep clean the machine with vinegar and water, scrub the well in the base with a toothbrush, and rinse well. Place a cup of water and vinegar in the tank and let it sit. Rinse and towel dry.

Check the owner's manual for how often to replace the filter or wick.

Air purifiers are meant to filter the air in a single room, not the whole house.

But an air purifier can't work at its full capacity unless air is pulled through a clean filter. To be most effective, change this filter according to the manufacturer's instructions, usually every six to twelve months.

Resources:

LIHEAP help