The collision involved a Pitts-15 biplane and a Waco biplane.

TINICUM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two small planes collided in Bucks County on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the runway at Van Sant Airport in Erwinna section of Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m.

The collision involved a Pitts-15 biplane and a Waco biplane.

The extent of the damage is not known.

Only the pilots were on board and no injuries were reported.