This picture from the Association of Public Art shows the statue of Viking explorer Thorfinn Karlsefni along Boathouse Row. Police say someone tied a rope to the pedestal and pulled it into the Schuylkill River. pic.twitter.com/iev7i1vj2W — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) October 2, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2500832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Statue vandalized in Fairmount Park. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on October 6, 2017.

A vandal has struck at Boathouse Row sending an iconic statue into the Schuylkill River.The Action Cam was on the scene early Tuesday morning at Kelly Drive and Boathouse Row where the statue of Viking explorer ThorFinn Karlsefni has stood since 1920.Sometime overnight, police say it appears the perpetrator used a rope to pull the statue off its pedestal and drag it into the river.Now only the pedestal remains.The statue was also vandalized almost exactly a year ago. At that time, it was spray-painted with anti-Nazi language and the anarchy symbol.Karlsefni was an Icelandic hero who is thought to have visited the Americas as early as 1004 A.D.The statue remains in the river as police continue to investigate.------