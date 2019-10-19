Vandals cause damage outside Bucks County church

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a Bucks County church.The Buckingham Township Police Department was called to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on the 5100 block of Cold Spring Creamery Road last week.They said the vandalism happened along Cold Spring Creamery Road between October 4 and 12.The church banners and white wooden pro-life crosses were damaged, police said.Anyone with information should call police at 215-794-8812.