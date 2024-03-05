Delaware County community holds public meeting to address concern over number of vape shops

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Haverford Township commissioners held a public hearing Monday night to address complaints about the growing number of vape shops in the Delaware County community.
Under a new proposed ordinance, any store with more than 10% of its inventory categorized as smoke-related products would be classified as a smoke shop.
It would also ban games of skill, such as arcade games and pool tables, at convenience and smoke stores.
A decision on the proposed ordinance is expected to be made in the near future.