SUV hits building, causes gas leak in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Mercer County, New Jersey say an SUV crash led to a gas leak on Friday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the unit block of Joyner Court, in Lawrence Township.

That's where an SUV slammed into the side of a building at Lawrence Square Village around 11 a.m.

Though the driver was not hurt, the vehicle hit a gas meter leading to a leak within one of the buildings.

All the residents were evacuated, while people in surrounding buildings were told to shelter in place.

Crews shut down Lawrence Square Boulevard, near Joyner Court, as they worked to fix the leak.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawrence township (mercer county)car crashgas leak
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News