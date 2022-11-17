Venditore By Giordano expands Italian Market produce to Rittenhouse

Venditore by Giordano offers fresh produce, chef-inspired grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, juices and coffee, as well as beer and wine for sale.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the family names that has been synonymous with the Italian Market for a hundred years is the Giordano family.

At their new outpost, Venditore by Giordano, Marcello Giordano is taking the next step in the Giordano family legacy.

His great grandparents came to America from Italy in 1921 and started the market, and Marcello has grown the family business by leading the wholesale operation for more than 25 years.

They deliver to restaurants all over the city, now they are offering the same fresh produce at Rittenhouse Square.

In addition to rolling fresh produce displays, they offer chef-inspired grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, juices and coffee, as well as beer and wine for sale.

Venditore By Giordano | Instagram | Facebook

1845 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-660-9343

Monday-Friday, 7am-6pm; Saturday, 10am-4pm