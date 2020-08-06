Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Ventnor, New Jersey

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ventnor, New Jersey on Thursday night.It happened around 5 p.m. on West End Avenue near Raleigh Avenue.Action News has confirmed that a person was shot and wounded by a Ventnor police officer.There is no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.Video obtained by Action News captures the incident unfold from the vantage point of a nearby home."They just shot somebody," a resident can be heard saying in the video.The person shot by police was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation.