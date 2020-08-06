Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Ventnor, New Jersey

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ventnor, New Jersey on Thursday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on West End Avenue near Raleigh Avenue.

Action News has confirmed that a person was shot and wounded by a Ventnor police officer.

There is no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

Video obtained by Action News captures the incident unfold from the vantage point of a nearby home.

"They just shot somebody," a resident can be heard saying in the video.

The person shot by police was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventnor cityofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf recommends K-12 youth sports in Pa. be postponed until 2021
Man in elevator falls 10 floors after cable snaps: Police
Delaware tornado was a record breaker
I-676 reopens after barges removed from under bridge
COVID-19: Upper Darby suspends entire sanitation department
3 men charged with murder in shooting death of 7-year-old
High school sports in Delaware delayed until December
Show More
Alternate options as Philly trash complaints surge
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
'This is not normal:' Girl, 6, shot after being caught in Philly gunfire
Simmons out with knee injury, seeking treatment options
More TOP STORIES News