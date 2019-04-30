Vermont fugitive believed to be in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for a fugitive from Vermont who authorities believe is in Philadelphia.

South Burlington Police said Leroy Headley, 37, shot and killed his girlfriend and the mother of his children back in May 2018.

Detectives said Headley traveled to West Philadelphia shortly after that and may still be residing here under an alias.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Headley's arrest.
