'I'm very grateful': Lansdale, Pa. Vietnam veteran gets new roof

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local veterans organization teamed up with a local small business to put a new roof on a veteran's home.Walter Torres, 74, a Marine Corp veteran who served in Vietnam, has lived in his Lansdale home since 1976."From California, I was shipped out to Vietnam. I arrived there in March 1967," explained Torres, as the old shingles were being pried from his roof.Torres fixed the front part of his roof himself back in 1995, but when problems cropped up again, he was unable to make the necessary repairs."I was willing to do it, but I can't because of my health, it's not that great," Torres said. "I tried to patch it up the best I can."But it was still leaking, and the nonprofit Vets for Vets stepped in to help Torres and his wife.Brodie Lightcap, with Vets for Vets, said the organization helps veterans with needed home repairs and remodeling when the vets are unable to make repairs themselves."Sometimes it's replacing a leaky faucet. Sometimes it's building a ramp for a disability. It could be a roof," said Lightcap.Vets for Vets enlisted the help of Catalfano Brothers. Charlie Catalfano said his father is also a Vietnam veteran and agreed to replace the roof for free and arranged for the necessary materials to be donated."There are very few chances you get to give back to a guy like this, who his whole life gave to others," said Catalfano.Torres is known for helping other veterans, and people were happy to help Torres and his wife in return."He's always willing to help out. He's willing to help other vets, get them to their appointments, everyone seems to know him and love him," Lightcap said."These people that give a lot for us, and if we have a chance to give something back to them, it's nice to give back to them," Catalfano added.Torres said he is at a loss for words."I'm very grateful, I can't say anything. I got no words for this. I'm so grateful about it," he said.