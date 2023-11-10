Here's where to find the best Veterans Day deals for active and non-active military members

Here's where you can find discounts and deals this Veterans Day if you're active, non-active or retired military personnel.

With Veterans Day one day away, restaurants across America are gearing up to honor our nation's heroes with mouthwatering discounts and limited-time deals that are too good to pass up.

From free heartwarming meals to specials on sweet treats, check out all the places showing their thanks on Monday, Nov. 11, and celebrating those who have served or are currently serving.

While this list includes nationwide and regional chains, be sure to check your favorite local establishments and eateries for additional deals to support independent restaurants in your area, as well.

Free coffee at Starbucks

Veterans, active duty members and military spouses can receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at participating U.S. Starbucks stores on Monday.

IHOP offers free pancake combo for veterans