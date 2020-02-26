Manayunk garage ambush shooting victim identified as 43-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the victim in a deadly ambush shooting in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia has been identified.

Sources tell Action News the victim was 43-year-old I. Dean Fulton.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of DuPont Street, about a block from Manayunk Avenue. Police say the calls came flooding in to 911.

At first, officers said they only saw bullet casings and thick, dark smoke coming from an open single-car garage.

"When the fire department finally cleared the smoke, that's when they realized that there was a body inside of a Hyundai SUV," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The victim was sitting in the driver's seat. The engine was running, that's what caused the garage door to be filled with smoke."

Police tell Action News the male victim was shot multiple times inside the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Small said over 30 shots were fired from what they believe to be a semi-automatic weapon.

Police said this was an ambush, execution-style murder, but are still unclear as to the motive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
