Victims of violence memorialized in Burlington County, NJ

By
Victims of violence memorialized in Burlington County, NJ

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County, New Jersey officials and families marked the end of National Crime Victims' Rights Week with a candlelight vigil to honor local victims of violent crimes.

Families say they were happy to be back supporting one another, knowing the pain that comes with losing a loved one to violence.

Norman Mosley, 37, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Browns Mills in 2016. His case is still unsolved.

"There's someone out there that killed him," said his mother, Tamara Burrows. "We don't know who they are and heaven forbid they do it to someone else."

His family came here to remember Mosley and other victims of violence in Burlington County.

"It makes me feel like I'm a little bit supportive to everybody because we're all in the same shoes," said Mosley's grandmother, Peggy Burrows.

Under a tent in Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton Township, candles were lit and hymns were sung.

Victims' names are engraved on plaques that hang in the Burlington County courthouse. The names were also read aloud.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has organized this event for more than 30 years.

Last year the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The county's top prosecutor says even through the pandemic, investigators are still looking for new leads in open cases.

"We want to remind the public if they know something even about an old case and even if they think it's not important, it could be that missing link that we're looking for," said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Kelly Logan's 16-year-old daughter Latrece was shot and killed in 2003. She was a junior at Willingboro High School.

"Every time I hear of someone losing a child, it comes back like it happened just today," said Logan.

He says after all these years, coming here still helps.

"We normally can hug and cry on each other and it's more of a charge up for me. It's to encourage people, they can encourage me. I can sit back and listen," said Logan.

Burlington County's most recent victim of gun violence is Yahsinn Robinson, 18, who was shot and killed in Willingboro last week.

Officials say so far no arrests have been made.
