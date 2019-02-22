VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver speeds down New Jersey sidewalk

Recently released video shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey.The incident happened the night of February 9 in Jersey City.The video shows a Ford Taurus veering off Ocean Avenue and onto the sidewalk, missing a man by inches.The car then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction.Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson.Wilson faces a long list of charges.-----