VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver speeds down New Jersey sidewalk

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --Recently released video shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey.
The incident happened the night of February 9 in Jersey City.
The video shows a Ford Taurus veering off Ocean Avenue and onto the sidewalk, missing a man by inches.
The car then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction.
Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson.
Wilson faces a long list of charges.
