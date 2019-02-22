VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver speeds down New Jersey sidewalk

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Recently released video shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey.

The incident happened the night of February 9 in Jersey City.

The video shows a Ford Taurus veering off Ocean Avenue and onto the sidewalk, missing a man by inches.

The car then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction.

Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson.

Wilson faces a long list of charges.
