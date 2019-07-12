VIDEO: Hero cop rescues five teens from storm drain

MASSILLION, Ohio (WPVI) -- A police officer in Massillion, Ohio, is being hailed as a hero after he spearheaded the rescue of five teens trapped in a sewer tunnel after they were swept away by rushing water.

The officer, Aaron Franklin, responded to the teens cries for help and leapt into action despite treacherous conditions and slippery surfaces, according to CNN. With assistance from the local fire department, he was able to rescue the first two kids after making initial contact with them. Later, the rescue team helped the other three teens emerge from the dark tunnel using ropes and an emergency rescue ring buoy.

The teens and their families were grateful for Franklin and the other rescuers' quick thinking in the rescue. But Franklin says he was just in the right place at the right time.

"Anybody that would be put in the situation that's in this line of work, they have an obligation to do so and we're gonna do it," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuepolice officer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel
Storm destroys long-running family business, part of roadway
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
Police: Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Pa. Turnpike EB reopens close to 9 hours later
Show More
Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport's baggage room
Guardsman dramatically intercepts drug-loaded submarine: VIDEO
Once-banned magnets landing kids in the hospital
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Dashcam captures 'heroic and livesaving' police rescue
More TOP STORIES News