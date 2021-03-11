Video shows armed ATV rider terrorizing South Philly motorist; suspect arrested and charged

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10408338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A disturbing video has circulated on social media that shows what a group of ATV riders allegedly did to a motorist, and now Philadelphia Police are investigating.

Stevens connected to separate incident



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have arrested and charged a Philadelphia man after video surfaced showing a violent encounter with a motorist earlier this week.The incident happened 6 p.m. Tuesday on Broad Street, just a block south of Washington Avenue.The video shows an ATV rider assaulting a motorist and then running back to his ATV to retrieve a gun. Someone urged the gunman to put it down. He did but continued terrorizing the victim with help from the rest of the group.The altercation reportedly started when a group of ATV riders stopped short in traffic, causing the vehicle behind them to hit one of the bikes.According to a police report, the victim got out of his vehicle to see if the operator of the motorcycle was injured. The male on the bike became hostile and demanded payment for the damages.The other motorcycles surrounded the victim's car while the operator of the motorcycle began assaulting him. The report said the victim was able to get back into his vehicle and lock the doors.However, the assault continued. The ATV riders surrounded the vehicle throwing cinder blocks and trash, seriously damaging the car.On Thursday night, police said they have taken the suspect into custody.On Friday, the district attorney's office filed assault and other related charged against Gregory Stevens, 27.Stevens is prohibited from carrying firearms and is on state parole for a 2014 robbery conviction, authorities said."Like most, I was both shocked and sickened by the utter lawlessness I saw in that video," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "The individual responsible is in custody, and I want to thank our detectives for their quick work in identifying the suspect. I also wish a speedy and full recovery to the victims of this senseless assault."The 25-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.Action News spoke with residents who say the ATV riders should find another location to ride."I don't like it whatsoever. It's sickening," said North Philadelphia resident Charlotte Haley. "If you're going to ride your dirt bike, ride it in Fairmount Park somewhere."Parrie Brooks of East Falls agreed, saying, "The level of noise is frightening for a senior citizen."Owning ATVs and dirt bikes is legal, but driving them on city streets is illegal.Philadelphia police have a policy where they cannot give chase unless there is a major threat to the public.Traffic tickets with heavy fines and confiscation of vehicles are the current penalties, officials said.Earlier on Tuesday, and unrelated to the Broad Street incident, the district attorney's office approved an arrest warrant for Stevens in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue on February 22.According to authorities, Stevens is alleged to have wielded a firearm and demanded "Oxys" from a pharmacist. During a struggle that ensued, Stevens' gun fired and a bullet struck the pharmacist in the chest.Stevens also allegedly pointed his gun at the pharmacist's head before leaving the store and getting into the passenger side of a running white sedan.For the February incident, Stevens is charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Robbery and other related offenses.