Police are searching for a suspect seen on video defacing the Israeli flag along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.The incident happened on Tuesday.Video released by the district attorney's office shows a man spraying the flag with red dye or paint.Action News was there earlier this week when another suspect, 26-year-old Antoine Guyton, was arrested.He was originally charged with vandalism, but charges were rescinded when video emerged showing a different man defacing the flag.However, investigators say Guyton did play a role in the vandalism and are planning to re-arrest him on different charges.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.