Video shows teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a group of men who kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

It happened late Monday night in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.


Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as Sanchez is forced into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

The car then drives off, fleeing east on East 156th Street.

Investigators say Sanchez did not know her kidnappers. An urgent search for the teen is now underway.

Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.



The men wanted for questioning in the case are described as four adult males in their 20s with dark complexions. All were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citythe bronxnypdkidnappingabc7ny instagramcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain and Ice Continues
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
Troubleshooters Update: Arrest warrant issued for sex offender minister
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
NJ lawmakers pass marijuana referendum for 2020 ballot
Show More
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured
NJ passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
Hero nurse honored for saving student's life
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
More TOP STORIES News