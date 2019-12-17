Amber Alert suspect held by citizens at San Luis Obispo County gas station until authorities arrive

CAMBRIA, Calif. (WPVI) -- A man who authorities said abducted his 2-year-old daughter and stabbed her mother in San Jose was captured when a group spotted him at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County on Monday and stopped him from leaving.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Bethanie Carraza, who was found safe inside the suspect's vehicle in Cambria.

San Jose police say 24-year-old Victor Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose Sunday night before the abduction.



Al Ashcroft spotted the suspect's vehicle, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, just minutes after receiving an Amber Alert on his phone.

"Told my wife, 'Get out, I'm going to block this guy in,'" Ashcroft said.

Magana's keys were inside the car, along with his daughter.

A witness said Magana denied being the suspect and said his daughter hadn't eaten in six hours.

Video shows the suspect hitting the car, trying to break-in.



"He hit the window twice trying to get in, and finally a guy bear hugged him from behind and I took the rock away," Ashcroft said.

Footage showed Magana on the ground as law enforcement arrived to take him into custody.

Ashcroft said the girl was in good spirits.

The mother of the daughter remains in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abductionamber alertabduction
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain and Ice Continues
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
Funeral being held for Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
Troubleshooters Update: Arrest warrant issued for sex offender minister
Show More
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
NJ lawmakers pass marijuana referendum for 2020 ballot
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured
NJ passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
More TOP STORIES News