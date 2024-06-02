Colorado man's necklace blocks gunshot to neck that might have been fatal

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A necklace is being credited for saving a man's neck, and probably his life after gunfire broke out during a fight.

Miraculously, the almost half-inch wide metal chain stopped the .22 caliber bullet from taking the man's life, only leaving behind a minor puncture wound.

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet - but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," the police department wrote in a Facebook post May 29.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and faces attempted homicide charges.

The necklace has a silvery appearance but police say it's likely not pure silver because that is a softer metal that might not have stopped the bullet.