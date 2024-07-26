Answer your kids' questions: 'Is it dangerous to be outside during lightning?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week's 6abc's question comes from 6-year-old Solomon from Philadelphia.

He wants to know if it's dangerous to be outside during lightning.

The simple answer is yes, it is dangerous to be outside when there's lightning.



Lightning is unpredictable and can be deadly. There used to be a common belief that lying flat on the ground was the best way to avoid being hit by lightning.



But experts say that is not the case.

When a lightning bolt hits the ground it spreads around, creating what's called a "ground current." That's why you should also stay away from trees.



But what if you're in the water down at the shore?

"Water does conduct electricity and lightning is a form of electricity, so it's better to be safe and get everyone out. There are reports of people who have been hit by lightning and the bolt of lightning wasn't on top of them," said Margate Beach Patrol Captain Chuck LaBarre.

He says if there's thunder, you should leave the beach as soon as possible.



Beach patrols use a device called SkyScan lightning detector to keep everyone safe.

Bottom line to remember: when thunder roars go indoors, and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

