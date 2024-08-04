Incoming Temple President John Fry joins Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Anchor Matt O'Donnell welcomed newsmaker John Fry, the incoming president of Temple University to discuss why Fry is making the move from Drexel and the challenges he sees in the new job.



Also, Matt and the Insiders weigh in on whether Josh Shapiro might be making a move from Pennsylvania's Governor's Mansion to the Vice President's Residence in Washington... and if not Gov. Shapiro, who? And, does V.P. Harris' candidacy for President help or hurt Sen. Bob Casey's bid for re-election.