Back-to-school tips: Create a homework space

Tips to improve your child's homework environment at home set them up for success this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that the kids are back in school, they are starting to see some repetition in their new routine.



It's the perfect time to start getting your homework routine started too!

While most kids will get a homework break for the first week back to school, experts say start now by getting their environment at home ready.



Action News up with Dr. Nika Fabienke, the senior director of curriculum at ABC Mouse -- which is a popular educational program for younger children.



As an educator and mother herself, she says find a designated work space in the home and make it comfortable by grabbing a household item that they're familiar with.

Even though many students don't have homework yet, Dr. Fabienke says kids should start their new reading routines after school today.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is to make learning at home and homework as fun and stress free as possible, especially during this period of transition.

