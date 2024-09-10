Action News viewer captures SpaceX rocket launch in Philadelphia sky

Action News viewers sent us pictures, showing their view of the rocket in the Philadelphia area.

Action News viewers sent us pictures, showing their view of the rocket in the Philadelphia area.

Action News viewers sent us pictures, showing their view of the rocket in the Philadelphia area.

Action News viewers sent us pictures, showing their view of the rocket in the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A history-making mission finally got off the ground Tuesday morning, following several prior launch attempts called off.



Space-X's Polaris Dawn, carrying four private astronauts, blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida following a brief delay for weather overnight.

About 10 minutes into the flight, the SpaceX booster made another picture perfect touchdown, returning to Earth to be reused.

Action News viewers sent us pictures, showing their view of the rocket from here in the Philadelphia area.



The crew is slated to conduct the first ever civilian spacewalk.



Billionaire Jared Isaacman is on board with two space-X employees and Scott Poteet, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and pilot

