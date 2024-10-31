Charles L. shares inside info on Bachelor Mansion, 'Golden Bachelorette' Joan

NEW YORK -- This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina interview Charles L. about his time on "The Golden Bachelorette." He talks about getting recognized, his life now, and if he's dating. Charles shares about his friendships in the mansion and what he suggests to others his age.

Next, the team breaks down Joan's Fantasy Suite dates. Did Guy pull ahead in the competition? Is Joan falling for Chock? Or, did Pascal's shocking self-elimination shake Joan's confidence too much?

