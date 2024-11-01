24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Plenty of ghosts and goblins on hand this Halloween

Leland Pinder Image
ByLeland Pinder WPVI logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 4:33AM
Plenty of ghosts and goblins on hand this Halloween
Plenty of ghosts and goblins on hand this HalloweenPlenty of ghosts and goblins were on hand as trick-or-treaters took to the streets this Halloween night in Merchantville, New Jersey,

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins on hand as trick-or-treaters took to the streets this Halloween night.

Action News reporter Leland Pinder has a recap of all the fun.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW