Race weekends kicks off for the IBX Broad Street Run | What you should know

Runners can pick up their bibs Friday and Saturday at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Runners can pick up their bibs Friday and Saturday at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Runners can pick up their bibs Friday and Saturday at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Runners can pick up their bibs Friday and Saturday at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Race weekend kicks off for the 2025 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

Runners can pick up their bibs Friday and Saturday at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The 10-mile race starts at N Broad Street and W. Fisher Ave. and will end at Broad Street and Farragut Ave.

The first group of the race steps off at 7 a.m.

How to get there and where to park

Officials say the best way to get to the start line from inside the city is to utilize the Broad Street Line to the NRG Station.

SEPTA is offering free rides for registered participants on the Broad Street Line before and after the race on Sunday. You just need to display your official race bib.

The transit agency plans extra service for the runners and those lining up to cheer them on.

For runners coming from outside the city, the Regional Rail or Market-Frankford Line, to the Broad Street Line is the best option.

If you're taking PATCO, officials recommend getting off at the 12th/13th and Locust Street Station and walking two blocks west to the Broad Street Line.

For those driving, parking should be available at the Stadium Complex and in Center City.

The stadium complex lots open at 4 a.m. on Sunday and will close when they are filled. Officials also said there is no parking in FDR Park this year.

However, do not park your vehicle near the start area. There is no parking on Pattison Ave.

Cars still parked along the race route will be relocated starting on Saturday.

All vehicles must be removed from the Sports Complex by noon to prepare for the Phillies game.

Rideshare drivers can drop off at Broad St. and Chew Ave., as well as Ogontz and Somerville avenues. The designated pick-up area will be located at 7th Street, from Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.

