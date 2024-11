MANNA chefs and volunteers put the finishing touches on more than 3,000 meals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to providing meals for people facing serious illnesses is making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Thursday morning in Spring Garden, MANNA chefs and volunteers put the finishing touches on more than 3,000 meals for critically ill residents and their families in Philadelphia.



Each meal included turkey, stuffing, and all the traditional trimmings.



A parade of volunteer drivers are delivering the meals directly to Manna clients' homes.