Collegeville family thankful after boy overcomes rare condition

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.
"When I went to pick him up, he was just not very responsive at all," recalled Elias.
After being airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, doctors found a hole in the middle of his colon, which sent him into a septic shock. It's due to a rare condition known as Hirschsprung's disease.
"He went through a few staged surgeries to help remove the infection from his abdomen," said Elias.
After a total of eight surgeries in his four years of life, Cameron is beating the odds, and this Collegeville family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Action News' Christie Ileto has more.