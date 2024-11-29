24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Collegeville family thankful after boy overcomes rare condition

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 2:33AM
Collegeville family thankful after boy overcomes rare condition
At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

"When I went to pick him up, he was just not very responsive at all," recalled Elias.

After being airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, doctors found a hole in the middle of his colon, which sent him into a septic shock. It's due to a rare condition known as Hirschsprung's disease.

"He went through a few staged surgeries to help remove the infection from his abdomen," said Elias.

After a total of eight surgeries in his four years of life, Cameron is beating the odds, and this Collegeville family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more.

