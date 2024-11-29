Collegeville family thankful after boy overcomes rare condition

At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At just four days old, Patty Elias says her newborn son Cameron faced the fight of his life.

"When I went to pick him up, he was just not very responsive at all," recalled Elias.



After being airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, doctors found a hole in the middle of his colon, which sent him into a septic shock. It's due to a rare condition known as Hirschsprung's disease.

"He went through a few staged surgeries to help remove the infection from his abdomen," said Elias.

After a total of eight surgeries in his four years of life, Cameron is beating the odds, and this Collegeville family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.



Action News' Christie Ileto has more.

