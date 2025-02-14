24/7 Live
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
SPORTS
Jalen Hurts' full speech during Super Bowl victory parade
Friday, February 14, 2025 9:48PM
WATCH: Jalen Hurts' full speech during Super Bowl victory parade
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
SPORTS
PHILADELPHIA
SUPER BOWL
SUPER BOWL 59
EAGLES PARADE 2025
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
WATCH: Eagles Championship Parade coverage | Live Updates
13 minutes ago
Jordan Mailata leads the crowd in song at championship celebration
1 hour ago
Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese introduces team at Art Museum
2 hours ago
Jalen Hurts and teammates bring Lombardi trophy to parade goers
Skywriter delivers special message to the Eagles from 6abc
Pa. governor: "You hear that Dallas? The Eagles are America's team"
38 minutes ago
Saquon Barkley hops off the bus and greets fans along parade route
View from the bus as Jalen Hurts hoists Lombardi trophy