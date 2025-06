Rainbow appears after storm in Philadelphia region

A colorful arc formed over Middletown, Bucks County, and many other communities, as you see from Chopper 6.

A colorful arc formed over Middletown, Bucks County, and many other communities, as you see from Chopper 6.

A colorful arc formed over Middletown, Bucks County, and many other communities, as you see from Chopper 6.

A colorful arc formed over Middletown, Bucks County, and many other communities, as you see from Chopper 6.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- After the storm that swept through the Philadelphia region Thursday came the rainbow.

A colorful arc formed over Middletown, Bucks County, and many other communities, as you see from Chopper 6.

People went looking for the bright colors after the nasty weather.