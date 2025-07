Program at Kennett Library helps immigrants achieve the American Dream

In the shadow of ICE raids, the Adult Literacy program at Kennett Library has become a beacon of light.

The program has been helping residents for decades and, in the last 20 years, it expanded to help immigrants learn English, get their GED and become citizens.

For Maria Flores and so many in her class, this is a lifeline to the American Dream.

Christie Ileto has her story.