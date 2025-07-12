24/7 Live
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Movie buffs fill Phoenixville streets for weekend's 'Blobfest'
Saturday, July 12, 2025 4:08AM
A coveted tradition in Phoenixville, Chester County, kicked off tonight
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOENIXVILLE BOROUGH
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
911 services restored in Pennsylvania: PEMA
41 minutes ago
AccuWeather: Spotty storm chance to start the weekend
1 hour ago
Grieving father speaks out after son killed in mass shooting
1 hour ago
1 dead after semi truck cab plunges off Delaware Memorial Bridge
Vacationers feel the pinch as prices rise in Ocean City
GMA's '50 State' tour stops in Pa. to see oldest drive-in theater
3 hours ago
Security guard arrested following mass shooting at South Philly bar
1 hour ago
Weekend closure coming for part of Schuylkill Expressway