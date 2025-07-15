Biggs Museum of American Art features collections dating back to the 1700s

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- In this latest edition of One Tank Trips, we are traveling a few hours south to a place where centuries of American art and culture are on display.



The Biggs Museum of American Art features rotating family-friendly exhibits and permanent collections dating back to the 1700s.



Much of their work reflects both social and environmental themes.



The Biggs Museum of American Art is located in Dover, Delaware, and admission is always free.



Action News photographer Tom Kretschmer takes us there.