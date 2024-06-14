7th annual Cops and Bobbers mentoring program helps kids connect with police in Gloucester County

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The seventh annual 'Cops and Bobbers' event in Washington Township, New Jersey, cast out lines to reel in stronger community ties.

It's a unique event centered on catching and connecting, or fishing for lasting connections, some would say.

Gloucester County police officers taught kids to fish on Thursday, teaching them life skills and a new recreational activity.

The mentoring program is aimed at helping children positively interact with law enforcement while learning about an outdoor activity.

