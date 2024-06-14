WATCH LIVE

7th annual Cops and Bobbers mentoring program helps kids connect with police in Gloucester County

ByChristie Ileto WPVI logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 10:19PM
WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The seventh annual 'Cops and Bobbers' event in Washington Township, New Jersey, cast out lines to reel in stronger community ties.

It's a unique event centered on catching and connecting, or fishing for lasting connections, some would say.

Gloucester County police officers taught kids to fish on Thursday, teaching them life skills and a new recreational activity.

The mentoring program is aimed at helping children positively interact with law enforcement while learning about an outdoor activity.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more in the video above.

