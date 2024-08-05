Akwaaba serves up high tea with a touch of soul and a B&B

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Essence Magazine Editor-In-Chief Monique Greenwood started a new career as the proprietor of a few bed-and-breakfasts on the East coast, she chose Philly for one of her three inn locations; other spots are in Brooklyn and the Poconos.

Akwaaba Philadelphia brings contemporary touches with a music theme to the University City property.

Just down the street, Greenwood recently opened the Akwaaba Tea Salon and Event Space where every weekend, 'high tea' is served.

Just as in the British tradition, scones with clotted cream and perfectly steeped tea varieties are on hand.

But Monique adds soulful creations like deviled eggs topped with a piece of fried chicken and honey hot sauces, and sweets like Southern peach cobbler.

Akwaaba Philadelphia Bed & Breakfast | Facebook | Instagram

3709 Baring Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

866-466-3855

Akwaaba Tea Salon & Event Space |Instagram

3811 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

866-466-3855