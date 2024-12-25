We ride along as Santa visits neighborhoods in Ambler & Lower Gwynedd Twp.

AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Sirens were going off in Ambler and Lower Gwynedd Township on Tuesday night but there was no emergency, just holiday excitement on Christmas Eve.

With help from local firefighters from Wissahickon Fire Company, Santa traded in his sleigh for a fire truck just for one night. Santa rode atop Engine 7 all throughout town.

"We hit every single street in Ambler and Lower Gwynedd," said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Bell. "It's important that we connect to the community as the fire company."



People emerged from their homes waving, smiling, and taking video and pictures as Santa passed by. Families waited on the sidewalk, some waved from their front lawns while others propped open upstairs windows to catch a glimpse.



"We could see the kids on the other porches kinda peaking out and hearing the sirens and really excited to see Santa," said Karen Pollins of Ambler.



"It just embraces the holiday spirit and it's fun for the kids," added Samantha Hinkle.



It's a sight these kids have been waiting for all season. Even though it's cold outside they're feeling the warmth of the magic of Christmas.



"There's lot of love and joy around here," said one little girl.



Residents said this annual event really lights up the town and Assistant Chief Bell said they look forward to making it happen every year. Officials estimated the tradition has been going on for 35 to 40 years.

