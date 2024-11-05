Acclaimed 'Storefront' photographers take us inside the great bars of NYC in latest book

New York -- The noted photographers who have been capturing the beauty of NYC storefronts for decades are now taking us inside some of the city's most beloved drinking establishments in their newest book.

Husband-and-wife photographers James and Karla Murray's "Great Bars of New York City: 30 of Manhattan's Favorite Storied Drinking Establishments" captures portraits of some of the city's most beloved establishments.

Their previous publications like "Store Front NYC," and "New York Nights" focused primarily on NYC life through portraits of bar and storefront exteriors.

"Great Bars of New York City" takes a look beyond the bar's exteriors to showcase the details that make the establishments unique.

According to Karla Murray, "To us, there's no better place to get to know a community or a neighborhood than its bars."

