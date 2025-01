The mission behind the 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show

Pa. Convention Center

The Philadelphia Auto Show is not just a great opportunity to see all the latest and greatest from the industry it also supports the Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation which has provided nearly 700,000 new coats for kids in the Philadelphia area. The Black Tie Tailgate Gala is the preview event that kicks off the Auto Show every year and serves as a party with a purpose raising money for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.