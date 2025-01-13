The electric revolution continues in the auto industry

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- The trend towards electric vehicles continues in the auto industry. 2024 was another record year for EV sales and the lineups continue to expand with manufacturers entering the market and expanding options. Look for everything from compact cars to oversized SUVs and supercars featuring EV and hybrid engines. At the Philadelphia Auto Show you will be able to experience to feel of an electric vehicle on the E-Track. The 60,000 square foot track is the largest ever with 17 vehicles from 7 different manufacturers.