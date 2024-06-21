Top 6: Fun bars in Philadelphia - Part 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is officially summer, and if you can't make it down the Jersey Shore this weekend, you might be a little jealous of anyone who can.

So just for you, we've found some local hangouts that have a little oomph to them. Take a look at this week's Top 6!

CRAFT HALL

For a sports bar experience that the whole family can enjoy, head to Craft Hall in Northern Liberties. Here, there's something for everyone, with a full bar, BBQ menu, game room, play place for the kids, and a full dog park for your furriest friends! You can have a beer from the Mainstay Brewery delivered to you at the dog run outside, or grab a cocktail inside and watch the big game on their 18-foot TV.

What I loved:

-Pulled Pork Sandwich

-Buffalo Wings

-Flyin' Hawaiian Cocktail

CONCOURSE DANCE BAR

Concourse Dance Bar is Center City's underground nightclub that can also double as one of Philly's most instagrammable spaces. Dance the night away with a DJ on the weekends, cool off in the Ice Sculpture Room, get lost in the mirrored Infinity Room, and have a ball in their ball pit for adults while sipping on a specialty cocktail.

What I loved:

-The Fish Bowl (a fruity blue cocktail with gummy fishies inside an ACTUAL fish bowl)